Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 26,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

