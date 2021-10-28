Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

