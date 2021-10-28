Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,908 shares.The stock last traded at $345.00 and had previously closed at $348.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $741.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
