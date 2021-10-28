Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,908 shares.The stock last traded at $345.00 and had previously closed at $348.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $741.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.60.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.