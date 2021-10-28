Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. 9,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,275. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

