Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $261,096.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00069792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00096442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,697.70 or 1.01419071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.02 or 0.06905821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

