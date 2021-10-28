Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.