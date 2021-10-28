Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Shares Down 3.2%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 115,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 728,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

