Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $918,888. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

