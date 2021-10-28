HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

