HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

