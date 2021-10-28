Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,683 shares of company stock worth $11,801,394 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.