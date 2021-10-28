Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $2,942,782.96 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $561,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $2,872,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

NYSE HAYW opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 41.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hayward by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hayward by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after buying an additional 334,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.