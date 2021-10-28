Haverford Trust Co. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

