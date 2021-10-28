Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

CL opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

