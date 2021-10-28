Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,144 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

