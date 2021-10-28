Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

