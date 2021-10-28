Haverford Trust Co. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 41.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 120.7% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

FB stock opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.