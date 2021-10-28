Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,159,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189,782 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.58 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

