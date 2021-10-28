Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

