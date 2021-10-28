Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $137.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

