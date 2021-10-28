Han Kim Sells 30,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Han Kim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $2,062,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roblox stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.68. 3,650,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,047. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.