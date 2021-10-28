Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,766.14

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,766.14 ($36.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,977.46 ($38.90). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,962 ($38.70), with a volume of 319,707 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,952.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,766.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.17.

Get Halma alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.