Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.80 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,726,255 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

