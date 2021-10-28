H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $897.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.46. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

