Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 8,932 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.57.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Guild by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

