Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The company traded as high as C$35.10 and last traded at C$34.98, with a volume of 3525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$946.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.98.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

