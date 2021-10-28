Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in October

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of GZUHY remained flat at $$13.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $2.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

