Grid+ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,221.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $5,221.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

