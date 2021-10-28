GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

Several other research firms have also commented on GP. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GP opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

