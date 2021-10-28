Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Invests $9.94 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000. Vimeo makes up about 2.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $57,976,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $10,668,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $3,505,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 39,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

