Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises 17.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $85,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 73,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,119. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

