Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Financial Contrast

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Green Dot alerts:

91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 1.77% 6.81% 1.64% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Sunlight Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.88 $23.13 million $1.29 33.45 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Green Dot beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.