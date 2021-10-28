Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $419,533.52 and $155,137.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00211448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00099004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.