Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 524.6% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTPB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 104,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

