GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoodRx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GoodRx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,963 shares valued at $38,012,214. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

