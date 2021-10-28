Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.85. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $61.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.