Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Range Resources worth $81,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.