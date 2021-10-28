Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.67 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

