Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 105.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $80,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,734,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $10,155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

