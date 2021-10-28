Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,968,750.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 9,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,662.50.

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

