Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.51.

GOL stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

