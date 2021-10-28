GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.25 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 344,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

