Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $87,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 156,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.70. 16,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

