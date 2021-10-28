Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 46,020 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $251,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.07. The stock had a trading volume of 325,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The stock has a market cap of $871.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock worth $871,998,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

