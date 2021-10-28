Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.29% of Amphenol worth $119,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 139,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,723,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,284. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.