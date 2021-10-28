Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $71.83 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $71,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $77.29. 130,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,651. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

