Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $166.08 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $166,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.