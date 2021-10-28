GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,442. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

