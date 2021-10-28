GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,460 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,477 ($19.30) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,396.96. The stock has a market cap of £74.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.