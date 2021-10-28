Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

GILD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.30. 89,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,167,156. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

